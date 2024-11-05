Illegal Stone Mining: CBI Conducts Searches At 20 Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal And Bihar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The CBI is carrying out searches at around 20 locations spread across 3 States including Jharkhand (three places at Ranchi, one place at Gumla and thirteen places at Sahebganj), West Bengal (two places at Kolkata) and Bihar (one place at Patna) in an on-going investigation of a case related to organised illegal stone in the State of Jharkhand.

A Central Bureau of Investigation press release dated November 5 revealed that in the raids over ₹60 lakh cash, weighing more than 1 kg, silver weighing 1.2 kg, ornaments, mobiles, 61 live 9mm cartridges, sale deeds related to properties, documents related to investments and Shell companies, agreement papers and other incriminating documents, were found.