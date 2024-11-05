عربي


Tyka Nelson Dies At 64, Music Industry Mourns Prince's Sister Death

11/5/2024 9:00:53 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tyka Nelson, Prince's sister and American singer, died at the age of 64. Her son President Nelson confirmed the news of her death. Tyka Nelson's cousin Charles 'Chazz' Smith disclosed the heartbreaking news of her death on social media platform Facebook.

Quincy Jones, an American record producer, in his final Instagram post wrote: "Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning."

Live Mint

