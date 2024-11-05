Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort celebrates 15 years of excellence and innovation

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) El Jadida, Morocco, 4 November 2024: Today, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort proudly marks fifteen years of excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry. Since its opening on October 31, 2009, the resort has continuously evolved and renewed its offerings to provide guests with unique experiences to meet expectations of both local and international visitors.

Over recent years, Mazagan has undergone numerous renovations and expansions, enhancing its culinary offerings with diverse restaurants to elevate the resort's gastronomic experience. As a pioneer in innovation, the resort has also expanded its entertainment and sports activities, providing a wide range of recreational and leisure options for guests of all ages.

This relentless pursuit of excellence has positioned Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort as one of the world's leading luxury destinations. As is reflected in its recognition by prestigious international organizations such as the "World Travel Awards", "Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards", and the "World Luxury Awards." Additionally, Mazagan has earned accolades in social responsibility from "EarthCheck" for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting its commitment to sustainable development.

Mazagan has also established itself as a key socio-economic player in the region, partnering major local cultural events such as the “Salon du Cheval”, “Moussem Moulay Abdallah”, "Malhouniyat" and "Andalusiyat" music festivals... Through these partnerships, the resort contributes to the preservation and promotion of the region's rich intangible cultural heritage, demonstrating its strong connection to Morocco's cultural values and heritage.









Having welcomed nearly 3 million visitors since its opening, Mazagan Resort Beach & Golf Resort remains a favourite destination for travellers from around the world. The resort also continues to invest in the future through its ongoing training programs via its Mazagan Academy, training tomorrow’s talents to meet the challenges of the hospitality industry.

“These fifteen years of success are the result of passion, commitment and innovation of each member of our teams, always dedicated to guests satisfaction. This long-term vision and continuous pursuit of excellence has enabled Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort to be one of today's top tourist destinations. We will continue on this path, offering ever more rewarding experiences,” stated Mr. Jacques Claudel, General Manager.

About Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort:

Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, located on the seafront between two historic cities, El Jadida and Azemmour, showcases the excellence of Moroccan tourism. This 250-hectare estate, developed by Kerzner International and opened in October 2009, includes 500 rooms and suites hotel, as well as 15 sophisticated restaurants and bars showcasing flavours from around the world.

Mazagan is also a haven for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of activities including water sports, horse riding, go-karting, zip-lining, quad biking, tennis and laser gaming, as well as two soccer pitches, one of which is FIFA-certified, and an 18-hole golf course designed by the legendary Gary Player.

The Resort also features a SPA offering treatments inspired by Moroccan and international traditions for an unrivalled wellness experience. Families will find two clubs reserved for youngsters aged 4 to 17, offering fun and educational activities supervised by professionals.

Finally, the Resort boasts a conference center that can accommodate up to 2000 people, as well as several outdoor spaces, making it a prime destination for large-scale events.





MENAFN05112024005113011630ID1108852697