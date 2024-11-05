World Giftedness Center Highlights Innovative Strategies for Developing Gifted Education Curricula in Collaboration with Johns Hopkins University

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 November 2024: The World Giftedness Center, an initiative of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, held an online training workshop titled “Guidelines for Developing Curricula for Gifted Students”. The workshop saw the participation of over 200 educators and experts in gifted education from around the world.

Led by Dr. Kimberley Chandler, Curriculum Director at the Center for Talented Youth (CTY) at Johns Hopkins University and a leading expert in gifted education curriculum design, the workshop provided invaluable insights into specialized educational strategies. With over twenty years of experience developing programs tailored to the needs of exceptional students, Dr. Chandler offered participants practical approaches to foster students' full potential. This workshop served as a dynamic platform for educators and specialists to exchange ideas and best practices, advancing gifted education in line with the latest international standards.

In this context, Dr. Maryam Al Ghawi, Director of the Hamdan Center for Giftedness and Innovation, commented, “Organizing these specialized workshops is part of the vision of the World Giftedness Center, established by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences to empower gifted students through advanced educational approaches tailored to their individual needs, supporting scientific excellence in global gifted education. At Hamdan Foundation, we believe that adopting creative and technological strategies in curricula directly contributes to sustainable academic and personal growth for gifted students. We look forward to continuing these initiatives in collaboration with leading international experts to achieve our vision of spreading a culture of excellence and developing a global network that supports gifted education worldwide.”

Workshop Focus: New Challenges and Opportunities in Gifted Education

The workshop explored various challenges that gifted students face within traditional curricula, including the lack of intellectual challenges, which often results in decreased motivation and increased feelings of isolation. Additionally, social and emotional issues, such as perfectionism and disconnect from peers, were discussed, emphasizing the importance of adopting specialized educational strategies to support their holistic development.

Dr. Chandler shared her perspective on designing customized curricula that cater to the needs of gifted students, offering them the opportunity to delve into advanced topics and individual areas of interest. She also emphasized the importance of academic acceleration as an effective tool to support students’ progress according to their abilities, along with curriculum compacting, which involves replacing traditional content with advanced activities suited to students' levels.

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) as a Core Element in Gifted Education

The workshop underscored the importance of integrating Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) into gifted education, as SEL fosters self-awareness, emotional regulation, and healthy social interactions. Dr. Chandler proposed strategies like cooperative learning, which encourages students to work together and resolve conflicts, and personal goal setting, which strengthens self-management skills and intrinsic motivation.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Learning and Critical Thinking

The workshop also examined the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an innovative tool for providing advanced educational experiences. A model involving diagnostic labs and medical case studies was introduced, where students apply critical thinking and analysis to diagnose virtual medical cases under AI supervision. Through these experiences, students develop advanced analytical skills, preparing them to face real-world scientific challenges. Studies have shown that the integration of AI increases student satisfaction and enhances their academic performance.

Recommendations for Advancing Gifted Education

The workshop concluded with a set of practical recommendations to ensure the development of educational curricula that address the needs of gifted students and support their academic and emotional growth. The recommendations underscored the importance of ongoing assessment and regular curriculum updates to align with students’ evolving needs, encouraging flexibility within activities and projects to boost their engagement. The workshop also highlighted the significance of integrating SEL as a fundamental element to balance academic challenges with emotional support, contributing to well-rounded student development. Furthermore, the use of technology and creative tools was encouraged to create a learning environment that fosters exploration and self-expression in innovative ways, deepening students' understanding and enriching their educational experiences.

Participants expressed their gratitude to the World Giftedness Center for organizing this exceptional workshop, which provided an interactive platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences among educators and experts from different parts of the world. They emphasized the importance of such events in advancing gifted education globally, enhancing students' academic and social capacities, and helping them unlock their full potential.





