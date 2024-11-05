First Water-from-Air Bottles Now Available at ADNOC and Union Coop stores in UAE

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 30 August 2024

Ma Hawa, an Emirati brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, producing sustainable Water-from-Air hydration solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking sustainable drinking water bottles in the UAE, available at ADNOC and Union Coop. This strategic stem marks a significant step forward, providing consumers with a convenient, eco-friendly, and high-quality water source.

Beginning September, Ma Hawa’s revolutionary bottles will be available at select Union Coop branches in Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Barsha, Midriff and Al Warqa and in 10 premium ADNOC outlets across the country. The product will subsequently be expanded to an additional 90 ADNOC locations, ensuring wider accessibility for consumers. Customers can also enjoy exclusive discounts and complementary product samples during the launch.

Ma Hawa’s water from air technology represents a paradigm shift in the drinking water sector in the region, which is the most water-scarce in the world, with about 83% of the population exposed to water stress caused by climate change. The company addresses critical environmental challenges by extracting pure water from the air while providing an entirely renewable water source, redefining sustainable hydration.

Commenting on the retail launch of Ma Hawa sustainable drinking water, Ahmed Assim, Head of retail sales at Ma Hawa, said, “By providing consumers with a high-quality, eco-friendly hydration option, we aim to empower individuals to make conscious choices that benefit both themselves and the planet. Ma Hawa is more than just a product; it's a step towards a greener future."

Ma Hawa's revolutionary technology transforms atmospheric humidity into refreshing water, and the company offers solutions that can provide drinking water to homes, commercial facilities, and even towns. One of the leading sustainable drinking water brands in the UAE, Ma Hawa is hugely invested in building awareness among people on water security and R&D efforts to further develop AWG technology in the region, with the ultimate goal of reaching every household in the UAE.





