Iran launches project for building 110 National Housing Movement units in Abu Musa

(MENAFN) Iran's Transport and Urban Development Minister, Farzaneh Sadegh, has officially launched a significant initiative by inaugurating the of 110 housing units on the southern island of Abu Mousa in Hormozgan Province. This event marks the beginning of the first phase of the National Housing Movement project, which is aimed at addressing housing shortages in the region. The ceremony was attended by various provincial officials and members of parliament, highlighting the importance of this development for local communities.



The larger plan involves the construction of a total of 480 affordable housing units on Abu Mousa, which is considered an integral part of Iranian territory. Sadegh expressed optimism about the project, stating that it aims to encourage more people to settle on the island and contribute to its development. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance living conditions and promote sustainable population growth in the area.



In a related move, the Islamic City Council of Tehran has introduced a bill with double urgency to name a street in the northwest of the capital after the three southern islands, including Abu Mousa. This legislative effort comes in response to recent statements from the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council regarding Iranian sovereignty over the islands. The naming of the street is intended to reaffirm Iran's territorial claims and bolster national pride.



Overall, the housing project on Abu Mousa and the proposed street naming in Tehran reflect Iran's commitment to developing its islands and addressing housing needs, while also countering external pressures regarding territorial sovereignty. These efforts underscore the government's focus on regional stability and community development as essential components of its national strategy.

MENAFN05112024000045015839ID1108852597