Indonesian authorities rush to evacuate residents as volcano eruption kills over 10

(MENAFN) Indonesian authorities are actively engaged in evacuating thousands of residents from areas impacted by the ongoing eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Reports from local on Tuesday indicate that 1,116 individuals have already been relocated to safer areas, with many others being urged to leave as the situation develops.



Hironimus Lamawuran, head of the East Flores Communication and Information Service, has issued a call for those still in the affected regions to evacuate immediately. He stated that data collection efforts will continue to help direct evacuees to three designated evacuation points to ensure their safety.



The volcanic activity has led to at least ten fatalities, including a nun, with one person still reported missing. In addition to the loss of life, lava flows from the eruption have caused significant damage to structures, including a monastery, prompting rescue teams to search for any additional victims who may be trapped.



The eruption has significantly affected six villages in Wulanggitang district and four in Ile Bura district, with an estimated 10,000 individuals impacted by the volcanic activity. Due to the volcano's continuous emissions of thick brown ash columns reaching heights of up to two kilometers (1.24 miles) daily over the past week, authorities have raised the alert level for Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki to its highest tier. Indonesia, positioned along the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” is home to 130 active volcanoes, making it one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

MENAFN05112024000045015839ID1108852551