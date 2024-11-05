Venezuela's National Assembly’s head expresses unwavering support for Palestine

(MENAFN) During the opening of the World Antifascist Parliamentary Forum in Caracas, Jorge Rodriguez, the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, condemned Israel's on Gaza and expressed unwavering support for Palestine. He accused Israeli Prime of committing genocide and criticized the countries that supply the weapons used in the conflict. Rodriguez stated, "The genocide committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is matched by those who supply the bombs, planes, and missiles," emphasizing the destructive impact of these military actions on civilians, including hospitals, universities, and schools.



Rodriguez also reflected on the historical context of fascism, describing the 20th century as one of the bloodiest periods in human history. He asserted that fascism serves as a strategy and tool for those who believe they control the world, aiming to suppress any form of rebellion or dissent that is part of the human experience. His remarks highlighted the broader implications of such ideologies in contemporary conflicts.



The World Antifascist Parliamentary Forum has attracted more than 300 experts from 70 countries, according to a statement from the Venezuelan Presidential Press Office. This gathering seeks to emphasize the importance of parliamentary democracy in promoting peace and stability while tackling the interconnected issues of imperialism, fascism, and Zionism.



In addition to addressing these critical themes, the forum will engage in discussions about human rights and the impact of emerging technologies on these complex relationships. This platform aims to facilitate dialogue and cooperation among nations in the face of ongoing global challenges.

