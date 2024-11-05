Moldovan opposition refuses pro-EU leader`s re-election

(MENAFN) Moldova’s largest opposition party, the Party of Socialists, has officially rejected the outcome of Sunday’s presidential runoff, disputing the victory of incumbent Maia Sandu. In a statement released on Monday, the opposition party declared that its own candidate, Alexandr Stoianoglo, was the "real winner" of the election and criticized the electoral process as flawed and undemocratic.



The country’s Central Election Commission confirmed Sandu’s re-election earlier on Monday, announcing that the pro-European Union politician had secured 55.35% of the vote. Stoianoglo, her opponent, received 44.65%. However, the results were hotly contested by the Socialists, who claimed that Sandu’s victory was largely due to the influence of Moldova's diaspora and alleged electoral irregularities.



In the early hours following the election, Stoianoglo was leading by a narrow margin. However, as the night wore on, Sandu overtook him and eventually pulled ahead as more ballots were counted, especially those from Moldovans living in Western Europe. The Socialists have pointed to this as a major factor in the final outcome, accusing Sandu of having an electoral base largely made up of “foreign sponsors and supporters” rather than the people of Moldova itself.



The Party of Socialists has refused to accept the results of the voting abroad, which they argue gave Sandu an unfair advantage. They claim that a majority of voters within Moldova, specifically over 51%, supported Stoianoglo, which they believe makes him the true representative of the country’s people. The Socialists also raised concerns over what they called multiple instances of electoral violations during the voting process. These alleged irregularities included reports of blocked access to polling stations, illegal campaign activities, the disappearance of ballot boxes, and other forms of ballot manipulation.



“Given the numerous violations reported during the election, we cannot consider the recent presidential elections a free and democratic reflection of the will of the Moldovan people,” the statement read.



This marks the latest in a series of contentious elections in Moldova, a country that has long been divided between pro-European and pro-Russian political factions. Sandu, a strong advocate for EU integration, has faced opposition from pro-Russian groups within the country who view her policies as threatening Moldova's ties with Russia. The Socialists, who are aligned with Russia, have made no secret of their dissatisfaction with Sandu’s administration and her push toward further EU integration.

MENAFN05112024000045015687ID1108852509