Polish state journalism reports no new EU Russia restrictions until 2025

(MENAFN) The European Union is not expected to introduce any new sanctions against Russia until 2025, as ongoing resistance from Hungary has stalled progress on the issue, according to reports from Polish state media. The European Commission, which oversees the implementation of EU sanctions, is currently holding off on presenting new proposals for punitive measures targeting Russia. This delay will extend at least until Poland assumes the presidency of the Council of the EU in January 2025, after Hungary’s current presidency ends in December 2024.



Polskie Radio, citing an unnamed EU official, reported that Hungary’s presidency of the Council of the EU, which began on July 1, 2024, is proving to be a significant obstacle in advancing the 15th package of sanctions. The official explained that under Hungary’s leadership, which has historically been more sympathetic to Russia, pushing through new sanctions is unlikely. The Hungarian government’s opposition to tougher measures against Moscow has been a consistent feature in recent years, making it difficult for the EU to implement stronger punitive actions.



According to the report, informal discussions about the 15th sanctions package are already underway, with consultations between the European Commission and EU member states. However, these discussions are not expected to lead to concrete proposals or decisions until Poland takes over the EU presidency in 2025. Poland, which has been a vocal critic of Russia and a strong advocate for more stringent sanctions, is anticipated to lead the charge in advancing new measures once it assumes leadership of the EU Council.



The delay in sanctions comes at a time when the EU’s existing sanctions against Russia are already being heavily debated. The European Commission has been considering additional restrictions on Russian agri-food exports and industrial products, while also exploring the potential for increased duties on goods coming from both Russia and Belarus. However, due to Hungary’s opposition, it is unlikely that these proposals will move forward until after its presidency concludes.



The last major sanctions package, the EU's 14th set of restrictions, was adopted in June 2024. It targeted 116 additional Russian individuals and entities, including new measures against Russia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector and its payments system. Despite these actions, the EU has been under pressure from various member states, particularly Poland and the Baltic nations, to impose further sanctions aimed at weakening Russia’s economy and curbing its ability to finance the ongoing war in Ukraine.

