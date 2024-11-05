US presidential race enters its final hours

(MENAFN) The 2024 US presidential race is entering its final hours, with Americans set to decide between former President Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris. As voters flock to the polls, the race remains one of the closest in recent US history, with showing a near tie between the two candidates, both nationally and in key swing states. This has set the stage for what is predicted to be a nail-biting election, with the outcome hanging in the balance.



As of Monday morning, more than 78 million Americans had already cast their votes through early voting, a record high for the election cycle, according to data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida. Both Trump and Harris spent the final day of campaigning making fervent appeals to voters in battleground states, presenting starkly different visions for the future of the country. Trump, who has spent the past four years criticizing the Biden administration, promises a return to his "America First" policies, while Harris, who took the Democratic nomination after a dramatic turn of events, advocates for a more progressive, inclusive approach.



The race to the White House took a dramatic turn earlier this year when President Joe Biden, after a rocky performance in a debate with Trump, ended his campaign in July. This decision paved the way for Harris to become the Democratic nominee. Her rise has been a critical turning point in the campaign, as she faces off against a politically divisive figure in Trump, who has maintained a powerful grip on the Republican base despite facing legal challenges.



A key factor in the 2024 race is the Electoral College system, which means that a candidate can win the presidency without securing the popular vote. With 538 total electoral votes up for grabs, both Trump and Harris must secure 270 to win. The allocation of votes is determined by the population of each state, and swing states with significant numbers of electoral votes have become the focus of intense campaigning in the final days before the election.



As Election Day looms, all eyes are on the battleground states, where small margins of victory could make all the difference. The outcome of this election will likely hinge on voter turnout, particularly in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida—regions that have historically been critical in determining the overall winner.

MENAFN05112024000045015687ID1108852491