Qantas Freight Joins Freightos, Expanding Trans-Pacific Capacity On Key US, Australia And New Zealand Routes

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO ) a leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment for the international freight industry, is proud to announce that Qantas Freight, the cargo division of Australia's national carrier Qantas, has joined its air cargo booking platform. This will enable freight forwarders to search, compare and capacity across Freightos' WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo platforms for all Qantas and Jetstar services between the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Qantas Freight's trans-Pacific provides freight forwarders with the ability to streamline and improve operations with digital bookings between key US hubs, including Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), and New York (JFK) and major Australian cities, such as Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL) and Brisbane (BNE). With Qantas' combined passenger and 747-400F freighter services, forwarders benefit from unmatched capacity options and U.S. forwarders will have more options at their disposal for instant rate quotes and bookings by both ground and air providers, including Less Than Truckload (LTL) shipments, domestic US air cargo, and international air cargo, all on one platform.

"The air cargo industry is in the midst of a transformation, with digital solutions driving the shift toward faster, more reliable freight movements. Partnering with Qantas Freight enables forwarders to take control of their shipments with real-time booking and visibility, whether via WebCargo, 7LFreight by WebCargo or even in their TMSs via our integrations," said Zvi Schreiber, founder and CEO of Freightos . "This is what modern logistics needs to look like, and together with Qantas, we're setting a new standard for digitalization and efficiency in trans-Pacific trade."

Igor Kwiatkowski, Executive Manager at Qantas Freight

said, "Partnering with Freightos is great for our customers, streamlining the booking process on key trans-Pacific routes and modernizing the way forwarders access Qantas and Jetstar capacity. With more dedicated freighter and passenger services than any other cargo operator across the Pacific, forwarders can now benefit from the addition of Qantas Freight onto WebCargo's online booking platform."

Adding Qantas and Jetstar solidifies WebCargo by Freightos' position as the leading platform for air cargo bookings, with some 55 carriers representing nearly 70% of global air cargo capacity. Forwarders can immediately begin booking Qantas Freight capacity by registering for a free account at .

To request a demo for 7LFreight's platform, visit 7LFreight .

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, 7LFreight by WebCargo, Shipsta by Freightos, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data

via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. More information is available at freightos/investors.

