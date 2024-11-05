Stubble Burning: AAP Slams Centre For Rejecting Punjab's Demand Of Rs 1,200 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central for rejecting Punjab's demand of Rs 1,200 crore to prevent stubble burning, and has accused it of discriminating against the state.

AAP MP and spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang told the here that the Modi government has been consistently discriminating against Punjab. It has already withheld several funds from Punjab, such as the Rural Development Fund, Mandi Development Fund, and the National Mission Fund, amounting to nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

Issues were deliberately created in the lifting of paddy.“Now, they are also refusing to provide the incentives needed to prevent stubble burning. This is highly condemnable.”

Kang said the state government is raising awareness and providing support to farmers to prevent stubble burning.“Thanks to the efforts of the Mann government over the past two and a half years, the number of stubble burning incidents has seen a significant reduction in Punjab.”

Kang said the BJP frequently claims to stand with Punjab's farmers, but when it comes to actually helping them, the party shirks its responsibility or creates obstacles.“The Centre's attitude towards Punjab is discriminatory and vindictive, and it weakens the country's federal structure.”

He added that the central government should realise that the farmers of Punjab and Haryana feed the entire nation with their hard work and that treating them in this manner is shameful.“The Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns this.”

The state government had written to the Centre in 2022, informing them about their plan to provide Rs 2,500 per acre to farmers.“Last year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that the Delhi government would contribute funds to this scheme, as stubble smoke during October-November severely increases air pollution in Delhi.”

Last month, the Punjab government wrote to the Centre again, requesting 60 per cent of the required funds, which amounts to Rs 1,200 crore. This year, approximately 32 lakh hectares have been planted with paddy in Punjab. To provide Rs 2,500 per acre to all farmers, an estimated Rs 2,000 crore would be required.

“Of this total expenditure, 40 per cent (Rs 800 crore) would be shared equally by the Punjab and Delhi governments, with each contributing Rs 400 crore. However, the Centre has consistently rejected this proposal for the past two years.”

In their proposal, the Punjab government emphasised that providing economic incentives to farmers is the only viable option to prevent stubble burning, as the machinery required for stubble management is very expensive. Other related costs are also high, and to save on these expenses, farmers are resorting to burning stubble.