N-Korea plans on standing firm on enhancing its nuclear forces

(MENAFN) North Korea has made it clear that it will not alter its trajectory when it comes to bolstering its nuclear capabilities, despite the rising tensions in the region. Foreign Choe Son-hui, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Friday, reaffirmed Pyongyang's commitment to expanding its nuclear arsenal, citing the increasing threats and challenges posed by external powers, particularly the United States and South Korea.



Choe emphasized that the current geopolitical climate, along with potential future threats, necessitated a stronger emphasis on enhancing North Korea's strategic and offensive nuclear forces. "The present situation demands that we not only strengthen our modern strategic nuclear weapons but also improve our readiness for nuclear retaliation," Choe stated. She assured that North Korea’s stance on nuclear development would remain unchanged, signaling the country’s determination to continue its weapons program as a means of safeguarding national security.



The foreign minister also expressed deep concerns over the growing military cooperation between the United States and South Korea, which she described as a dangerous "nuclear alliance." Choe warned that this alliance could have far-reaching implications for stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia at large. The increased presence of nuclear-capable assets in the region, including the arrival of a U.S. strategic submarine in South Korea and multiple flights of U.S. nuclear bombers over the Korean Peninsula, has only heightened Pyongyang’s fears of a potential nuclear strike from the West.



North Korea has long viewed the joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea as a rehearsal for invasion, and Choe reiterated these concerns, accusing Washington and Seoul of plotting a nuclear attack against her country. These drills, which the U.S. and South Korea insist are defensive in nature, are often perceived by North Korea as provocations designed to intimidate or prepare for military escalation.



Pyongyang’s commitment to enhancing its nuclear deterrence comes as tensions in the region continue to escalate. The growing military presence of the U.S. and its allies in the vicinity of North Korea has led to further insecurity in the regime’s leadership, prompting them to accelerate their weapons programs. North Korea views its nuclear arsenal as a crucial deterrent against foreign aggression, particularly given the military might of its adversaries.

