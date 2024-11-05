Kiev representatives declare they are ‘ready’ for possible Trump presidency

(MENAFN) As the United States presidential election approaches, officials in Kyiv are preparing for a potential Donald presidency, though with mixed feelings about what his leadership might mean for Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. Despite the candidate's vocal criticisms of U.S. aid to Ukraine and his promises to bring an end to the war swiftly, Ukrainian officials remain cautiously optimistic, asserting that his campaign rhetoric may not necessarily reflect his actions should he win the White House.



Two unnamed sources within Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inner circle shared their thoughts with *The Washington Post* about Trump’s rhetoric regarding Ukraine. While Trump has often framed his stance on Ukraine as part of a broader critique of U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts, Ukrainian officials see much of his messaging as "just campaign rhetoric" designed to appeal to his domestic voter base. They believe that, if elected, Trump would likely temper his initial hardline stance and ultimately make decisions that support Ukraine's interests, at least to some extent.



There is a prevailing belief in Kyiv that Trump, keen on maintaining a strong global image, would not want to be seen as abandoning Ukraine outright. Despite his earlier criticisms of U.S. aid to Ukraine, the Ukrainian government perceives that Trump would not want to appear weak on the international stage by turning his back on Kyiv, especially given the ongoing Russian military aggression. This, they speculate, could lead to more decisive actions in support of Ukraine’s defense against Russia.



While Ukrainian officials acknowledge the risks of a Trump presidency, they are also hopeful that a drastic shift in U.S. policy could prove beneficial in the long run. Many in Zelensky’s administration argue that the current strategy under President Joe Biden—while supportive—has not been effective in deterring Russia’s advances, with the situation on the battlefield deteriorating year after year. Given this, some within the Ukrainian leadership believe that a change in U.S. approach, even if it comes from Trump, could inject new momentum into the war effort and, possibly, pave the way for a quicker resolution.



At the same time, there are concerns about the potential downsides of a Trump presidency. Some Ukrainian officials fear that Trump, in his desire to broker a peace deal, may push Kyiv into making territorial concessions to Russia, which could undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty. This fear stems from Trump’s past remarks about “negotiating deals” and his tendency to favor direct engagement with adversaries like Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the hope among these officials is that, through personal diplomacy, President Zelensky could form a constructive relationship with Trump, which might help bring him around to Ukraine’s side.

