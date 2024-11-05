Flash Floods In Spain Causes Unpredicted Damages

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature)

MADRID, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Catastrophic flash floods in Spain, known locally as DANA, killed at least 217 people, with hundreds of missing people yet to be found.

In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path, with no time to react, people were trapped in and buildings for hours.

In the eastern Valencia region, police, firefighters and continued to search Tuesday for an unknown number of missing people and cleaning the area. (end)

