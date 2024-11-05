One Green Bean Appoints Richard Tompkins As London MD

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - One Green Bean has named former W Communications managing director and Where Eagles Dare founder Richard Tompkins as its new MD in London.



The agency's previous managing director and former Havas and Consulum director, James Thomlinson, left in September after five years to set up a growth consultancy, Sprint Partners.



Tompkins had been running his own consumer agency, Where Eagles Dare, since 2020 ; he bought out his co-founders – former W strategy director Adam Leigh and former The Academy managing director Ella Dorley-Brown – in an MBO in May 2023 . Before that, he was at W Communications for nine years, including six as managing director.



He has worked with clients across the retail, travel, FMCG, sport, luxury, food, beverage automotive sectors, and overseen award-winning campaigns for clients including Marmite, Lynx, Papa Johns, British Airways and Jaguar Land Rover.



In his new role at One Green Bean, Tompkins will take on the commercial and operations leadership of the Havas-owned agency, working alongside founder and chief creative officer Kat Thomas, who will continue to focus on clients, culture and creative work. He has been tasked with delivering growth and momentum for the agency, including building on its AI investment.



Thomas said:“We're gearing up for a big 2025 – the One Green Bean brand turns 18 and we will mark a decade of being in London. In this market, we've transitioned from start-up, to legitimate player to being reputationally very established.



“While my default has always been to let the work do the talking, 10 years feels like a good time to refresh our proposition, add extra firepower to our team and lean into the agility, attitude and creativity that is part of our DNA. We're thrilled to welcome Richard on board.”



Tompkins added:“One Green Bean has always had a reputation for brilliant, award-winning creative work, along with good people and an outstanding client list – many of which have retained the agency for several years – so I'm very much looking forward to working with the team to take the company forward.



“I've been very impressed with the Havas Village model and the people I've got to know already. There's a distinct sense energy and ambition in both the agency, and the building itself, so it's the perfect time to join the business.”

