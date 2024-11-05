Parliament's Winter Session To Begin On November 25, Announces Kiren Rijiju

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh MP, on Tuesday announced that President Droupadi Murmu approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session. The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 25 and conclude on December 20.

In a post on social X (formerly Twitter), the of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs wrote,“Hon'ble President, on the recommendation of of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).”

| News wrap: India resumes patrolling along LAC, Diwali debacle in Canada

He added,“On 26th November, 2024 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.”

Notably, it is expected that the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill will submit its report on November 29 in the Parliament, which is the deadline given to it in the previous session. The government will make an effort to pass the Bill during the winter session.

| Diwali event cancelled at Parliament Hill amid India-Canada row

To hear views of diverse stakeholders on the issue, the Parliamentary panel on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is conducting a series of meetings, including a tour of five state capitals from November 9, reported PTI. The committee will visit Assam's Guwahati on November 9, Odisha's Bhubaneswar on November 11, West Bengal on November 12, Bihar on November 13 and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on November 14.

| Canadian PM ridiculed in Parliament amid debate over housing crisis

The government may also hold discussions to introduce One Nation One Election bill during this session. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored that the government is working towards One Nation One Election proposal which faced backlash from the opposition. Rejecting the idea, Congress said that the Prime Minister has to take everyone in Parliament into confidence for this issue. Dismissing the One Nation and One election concept, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called its implementation 'impossible.'

Furthermore, the discussions around Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections may also feature in the session as the results are scheduled to be declared on November 23.