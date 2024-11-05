Brazil Seeks Chinese Satellite Partnership To Counter Musk’S Starlink

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and China are forging a partnership to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink in the satellite internet market. The two nations are negotiating a memorandum of understanding to bring Chinese satellite company SpaceSail to Brazil.



This move comes amid tensions between Musk and Brazilian authorities. SpaceSail, a private Chinese firm based in Shanghai, operates in the low Earth orbit satellite internet sector.



The company currently has 18 satellites but plans to launch up to 15,000 by 2030. In comparison, Starlink is estimated to have already 6,000 satellites in orbit today.



Hermano Barros Tercius, Brazil's Secretary of Telecommunications, confirmed the plans to the BBC. The memorandum could be signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Brazil on November 20.



However, no specific timeline for SpaceSail's operations in Brazil has been set. Starlink currently dominates the Brazilian satellite internet market with a 45.9% share.







The company's rapid growth has raised concerns about market monopolization. Brazil's government seeks to diversify providers to ensure competition and better service options for consumers.



The negotiations between Brazil and China began in August, coinciding with heightened tensions between Musk and Brazilian authorities. This conflict stemmed from disputes over content moderation on X (formerly Twitter), which Musk owns.

SpaceSail's Entry into Brazil's Satellite Market

SpaceSail aims to begin operations in Brazil by 2025. The company must obtain necessary authorizations from Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to build infrastructure for its satellite signals.



Brazil has proposed that SpaceSail conduct some satellite launches from the Alcântara Launch Center in Maranhão. This arrangement could benefit both parties, accelerating SpaceSail's timeline and enhancing the use of Brazil's launch facilities.



The Brazilian government is also discussing the construction of a geostationary satellite with China. This satellite could serve both communication needs and potentially support Brazil's defense systems.



Experts view the entry of new providers like SpaceSail as positive for Brazil's satellite internet market. Thiago Ayub, technology director at Sage Networks, emphasizes the importance of multiple suppliers in strategic sectors.



China has prioritized the development of satellite internet infrastructure. In 2020, the country's National Development and Reform Commission listed it as a key short and medium-term objective.



This collaboration reflects Brazil's efforts to balance its technological dependencies and foster a competitive market. It also aligns with China's ambitions to expand its presence in the global satellite internet sector.

