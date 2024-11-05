HPCL's Green Arm Ties Up With EIL For Marketing Hydrogen Technology

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) HP Green Centre (HPGRDC), the research facility of oil major Hindustan Corporation Ltd (HPCL), on Tuesday announced a landmark partnership with Engineers India Ltd (EIL) for the commercialisation of its indigenously developed Hydrogen Pressure Swing Adsorption (HP-PSA) technology.

The strategic collaboration between the two public sector companies "marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in cutting-edge technology, aligning with the of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat", according to an HPCL statement.

Under the agreement, HPCL will serve as the 'Technology Licensor,' while EIL will act as the exclusive 'Technology & Engineering Partner' for the engineering, marketing, and commercialisation of the HP-PSA technology in India.

"The HP-PSA technology, developed by HPGRDC, has successfully demonstrated its capabilities through a commercial-scale greenfield 6-bed H2 PSA unit at Visakh Refinery, operating seamlessly for over nine years. This breakthrough technology positions HPCL as India's first and the world's third Hydrogen PSA Technology Licensor," the statement said.

"We are happy to partner with EIL, whose expertise in executing major oil & gas projects will be instrumental in the widespread adoption of our HP-PSA Technology," HPCL Executive Director-R&D, Vipul Kumar Maheshwari, said.

"This collaboration will contribute significantly to India's technological self-reliance and reinforce our commitment to innovation and continual improvement."

The partnership is poised to indigenise the hydrogen technology landscape in India, offering comprehensive solutions to industry and bolstering the nation's energy independence, the statement added.

The HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru, is HPCL's premier R&D hub, established in 2016. HPGRDC has established 20 state-of-the-art laboratories for carrying out research in diverse fields of crude evaluation, petrochemical, process modelling, engine, battery, water, global technology centre, etc.

HPGRDC has made major ground-breaking inventions, significant improvements in processes, and technical accomplishments in terms of developing & commercializing novel technologies and products in refineries which led to significant cost advantages and efficiency improvements in the refineries. The key achievements of HPGRDC include 61 novel technologies and products developed & commercialised. It has filed 614 patents (265 Indian and 349 international) and has been granted 233 patents.