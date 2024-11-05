Congress Obstructing Quota For Women In Teaching Jobs: Rajasthan Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Education Madan Dilawar on Tuesday hit out at for its attempts to create roadblocks in implementing the 50 per cent women quota in the process of recruiting school teachers for class three.

Dilawar said that instead of appreciating the BJP government's initiative to plan in advance for filling future vacancies, Congress had taken to levelling baseless allegations about the state government's intentions.

“Those involved in cheating in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) can't help but see shortcomings around them,” said the Education Minister.

The previous Congress government was responsible for a series of paper leaks that ruined the future of job aspirants, said Dilawar.

His remarks come close to state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra lashing out at the Bhajan Lal Sharma government for misleading job applicants on the promised 50 per cent women reservation in teacher recruitment.

The Congress leader had alleged that the BJP government had not tweaked the rules to enforce the quota and was just making tall claims on job creation.

Retaliating to the Congress attack, Education Minister Dilawar alleged the Congress leader would need to remove his“blindfold” to see the recruitment and development works being carried out by the state government.

He alleged that the Congress leader, probably, did not want women to get reservations in the teacher recruitment drive and that was the reason why he was trying to create obstacles in the process.

Apart from preparing a blueprint to fill teaching posts likely to fall vacant in future, the state government had also completed recruitment processes that were stuck during the Congress rule, said the Education Minister in a statement.

The Minister accused the previous Congress-led government of misleading young job-seekers by either getting papers leaked or doing incomplete groundwork which put judicial brakes on hiring drives.