Polish Premier claims that US geopolitical rule of EU is finished

(MENAFN) Poland’s Prime Donald Tusk has delivered a bold statement about Europe’s future in global geopolitics, claiming that the era of European countries “outsourcing” their security to the United States is over. Tusk, who previously served as the president of the European Council, made these remarks just days ahead of the crucial US presidential election on November 5. He argued that regardless of whether the White House is won by candidate Kamala Harris or challenger Donald Trump, the European Union must assume greater responsibility for its own security and geopolitical future.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tusk emphasized that the future of Europe does not hinge on the outcome of the US election but on the ability of European countries to strengthen their own political and military capacities. "Harris or Trump? Some claim that the future of Europe depends on the American elections, while it depends first and foremost on us,” he wrote. Tusk underscored that for Europe to successfully navigate the challenges ahead, it must “finally grow up and believe in its own strength,” moving away from reliance on American leadership.



Tusk’s comments come amid growing concerns in Europe about the future of its security arrangements, particularly with the potential election of Donald Trump, who has frequently questioned the value of NATO and US alliances with Europe. "Whatever the outcome [of the US election], the era of geopolitical outsourcing is over,” Tusk insisted, signaling a shift in the way European nations must think about their defense and foreign policies in an increasingly multipolar world.



The remarks reflect a broader debate within the EU about the region's strategic autonomy, particularly in light of shifting US priorities. While the EU has long relied on the United States for military and strategic security—through mechanisms like NATO and the nuclear umbrella—Tusk argued that Europe must now step up and take greater control over its own destiny. He called for a European security framework that is independent and robust enough to confront challenges without depending on the whims of American leadership.



The Financial Times, in a recent article, reported that many Europeans are deeply anxious about the possibility of a Trump victory, fearing that his presidency could undermine US security guarantees to NATO allies. Many worry that Trump could undermine NATO or adopt policies that might leave Europe vulnerable to Russian aggression. Moreover, European supporters of Ukraine are particularly concerned that Trump might seek a settlement in the ongoing war with Russia that would favor Vladimir Putin’s regime, effectively diminishing the West’s influence and power in the region.

MENAFN05112024000045015687ID1108852232