Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook To 2028 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants
Date
11/5/2024 6:46:27 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 60.90 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 70.97 mtpa in 2028. These PVC capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia and the Middle East.
Report Scope
Global PVC capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028 PVC planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies Key details of the PVC plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)
Reasons to Buy
Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced PVC plants globally Identify opportunities in the global PVC industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of PVC capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Key Highlights New Project Announcements
Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Region Global Planned and Announced Capacity PVC Additions by Region Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Region Global Top 10 Planned and Announced PVC Plants
Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
Global PVC Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023 PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries PVC Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023 Global PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
PVC Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Asia Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Country in Asia
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in the Middle East
PVC Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in the Middle East Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Country in the Middle East
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America
PVC Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in North America
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU
PVC Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in the FSU Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects by Country in the FSU
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe
PVC Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Europe
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Africa
PVC Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Africa
PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America
PVC Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108852198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.