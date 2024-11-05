Alpharidge Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Data Security And Privacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading NYC MWE Cybersecurity Firm Achieves Standard in Data Protection, Positioning Itself at the Forefront of Client Trust and Information Security

- Alex Margovsky, CISSP, President and CISO of AlphaRidgeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AlphaRidge, a premier IT and cybersecurity company, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. This rigorous, independent assessment validates AlphaRidge's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, privacy, and operational excellence.The SOC 2 Type II certification, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is widely recognized as one of the most stringent compliance standards for service organizations. This certification affirms that AlphaRidge's information security practices, policies, and procedures meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality."Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a testament to our unwavering dedication to protecting our clients' sensitive information," said Natasha Bryan, CEO of AlphaRidge. "This accomplishment underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance in our operations, giving our clients the confidence that their data is in safe hands."Alex Margovsky, CISSP, President and CISO of AlphaRidge, added, "This certification reflects our core values and demonstrates our relentless pursuit of excellence in safeguarding client data. As cyber threats evolve, we remain committed to staying at the forefront of security practices, ensuring our clients can focus on their business growth with confidence."The certification process involved a meticulous examination of AlphaRidge's internal controls, policies, and procedures over an extended period. The audit assessed the company's ability to meet the SOC 2 trust principles, focusing on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.This achievement further solidifies AlphaRidge's position as a trusted partner in delivering innovative IT and cybersecurity solutions to highly regulated sectors such as government, healthcare, and finance. It also complements the company's recent recognition as one of America's Top 100 Small Businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.For more information about AlphaRidge and its commitment to data security, please visit .About AlphaRidgeAlphaRidge is an award-winning IT and cybersecurity company based in New York, New York, with a presence throughout the United States. Driven by the conviction that a business's value in technology comes from people, AlphaRidge is a global leader in consulting, technology services, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. The company is at the forefront of innovation, addressing the entire breadth of the technological landscape in the evolving world of cloud, digital, and technology platforms. AlphaRidge serves both private and public sector clients.Awarded the MWBE Innovation Award at the 2023 New York State MWBE Forum, AlphaRidge is MWBE, WBENC, and SBA WOSB certified. AlphaRidge holds a GSA MAS contract under Schedule 70 (Health IT Services). The company was also recognized as one of America's Top 100 Small Businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

