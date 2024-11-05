PGI President Shibashish Sircar Shares Vision For Solidifying Indo-Spain Filming Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Shibashish Sircar, President Producers Guild Of India, who recently met with the President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, has shared his vision for cementing the Indo-Spain filming ties.

The delegation of Producers Guild Of India met with Pedro during the visit to Mumbai on October 29, 2024. The Spanish President was accompanied by several senior dignitaries including, the first lady Begona Gomez, for and Jordi Hereu Boher and the Minister for and Sustainable Mobility Oscar Puente.

Talking about the meeting, Shibashish Sircar said,“It was truly a pleasure and an honour meeting His Excellency, President Sanchez. The President was extremely receptive and engaging during our meeting, and what came through very clearly was his genuine interest in understanding our film industry and his keenness to deepen Indo-Spain filming ties”.

The Producers Guild of India (PGI) delegation was led by Shibasish Sarkar, Aashish Singh of Red Chillies Entertainment, Ankur Garg of Luv Films, Shiv Chanana of T Series; and Nitin Tej Ahuja, CEO of PGI. Akshaye Widhani of Yashraj Films who hosted the meeting at Yashraj Studios in Mumbai. The Indian Ambassador to Spain, Mr Dinesh Patnaik also attended the meeting.

In his remarks to President Sanchez, Shibasish Sarkar shared some perspectives on the unique scale and multilingual nature of the Indian film industry, besides sharing factors that influence Indian producers to choose a certain country when they shoot outside of India.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed ways in which there can be greater collaboration between the filmmaking fraternities of both countries. Sanchez expressed his government's keen interest in strengthening ties with the Indian film industry, as evidenced by him taking time out to meet the PGI delegation in a very short 2-day official trip to India, the first by a Spanish President in 18 years.

Sanchez expressed satisfaction at the free-flowing and constructive dialogue that took place at the meeting and said that it was only the start of a process of much closer collaborations between the two filmmaking communities.