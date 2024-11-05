Cryotherapy Market Forecasts From 2024 To 2029: Growing Number Of Sports Injuries And Innovations In Related Treatments Fueling Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryotherapy - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cryotherapy market is predicted to grow from US$4.533 billion in 2024 to US$6.052 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.95%

Cryotherapy or ice application refers to a process that involves using an extremely cold liquid or instrument to freeze and remove abnormal tissues. The therapy is used for pain relief and quick muscle recovery in sports injuries, and it is also used for the skin and various cancer treatments.



Cryotherapy's high-performance benefits drive its demand in the market. Moreover, various medical centers have introduced cryotherapy services and launched new devices in this field to cater to people's various medical needs. Such establishments and innovative product launches have taken the cryotherapy market in a new direction, thereby improving its market growth during the forecast period.

The growing number of sports injuries is expected to accelerate cryotherapy demand.

Cryotherapy is a beneficial treatment for sports injuries as it reduces muscle inflammation and swelling, thereby enhancing recovery time. Muscle imbalances, poor training, and deficit core stability have increased the number of sports-related injuries over the years. For instance, according to the National Safety Council, in 2023, nearly 3.7 million people were treated in emergencies for sports and recreational-related injuries in the United States, which signified a 2% growth over the previous year.

Likewise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2.6 million children aged 0-19 are treated for sports-related injuries annually. This increase in sports injuries is expected to increase the demand for cryotherapy, thereby boosting the market's growth during the forecast period.

Innovations in cryotherapy and related treatments have stimulated market expansion.

Cryotherapy offers numerous health benefits, such as reducing numb nerve irritation, migraine symptoms, arthritic pain, and other skin conditions, owing to which it is finding its way into modern full or partial-body treatments. With the ongoing innovations in the medical and healthcare field, the demand for treatments with a much more effective approach is witnessing positive growth, which has led to new developments.

For instance, in August 2023, Boston Scientific Corporation received FDA approval for its "POLARxT Cryoablation System," which would treat paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) by using an expandable cryo balloon catheter to freeze problematic tissue and pulmonary veins of the heart. Likewise, in September 2022, Icebox Studios launched the "Icebox Skin" program, which would provide facial treatment using cryotherapy. The new program would meet the consumer's demand for efficient facial treatment.

Ice Pack therapy will show considerable growth during the forecast period.

Based on therapy type, the cryotherapy market is segmented into ice pack therapy, cold immersion, whole body, and partial body therapy. Ice pack therapy is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate during the forecast period owing to its high applicability, especially during injuries. It uses a straightforward method where an ice pack is applied to the injured part which brings instant pain alleviation.

Ice pack therapy, unlike whole or partial body therapy, is more affordable, owing to which it is highly applicable in the treatment of sports injuries. With the rapid growth of the sports sector, the scale of injuries caused by sports activities is also expected to increase, thereby providing a positive outlook for the demand for ice pack therapy in the future, which will propel the overall cryotherapy market growth.

North America is expected to constitute a considerable share of the market.

Geographically, the cryotherapy market is analyzed into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American market is poised for a positive expansion and will account for a considerable market share in the given timeframe, fueled by the booming sports injuries in major regional economies.

For instance, as per the National Safety Council, in 2023, exercise and equipment-related injuries in the United States witnessed an 8%, with overall frequency reaching up to 482,886 compared to 445,642 in 2022. Additionally, basketball and football-related injuries stood at 332,391 and 263,585, whereas soccer and playground equipment-related injuries reached 212,423 and 190,942.

Likewise, according to the data provided by the Canadian government, from October 2016 to January 2024, 5,434 cases related to alpine skiing-related injuries were reported, which represented 690.5 cases per 100,000 CHIRRP records. Moreover, besides the high frequency of sports-related injuries, the well-established presence of major companies such as Medtronic that provide cryoballoon ablation systems is also acting as an additional driving factor for regional market expansion.

The Asia Pacific and European regions are estimated to show constant growth in the given timeframe, fueled by the ongoing investments in Spa and sports care center establishments, which would be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and equipment that would be able to treat any muscle or nerve-related injury.

Cryotherapy Key Market Development:

In June 2024,TEDCO announced investments of US$200,000 in Kubanda Cryotherapy to further the treatment of pets having bumps, tumors, or cancer through cryotherapy. In May 2024,Gelida collaborated with Trump Hotels, enabling the latter to provide its cryotechnology for cold therapy in Trump Hotel Spas. The partnership would elevate the standard of spa treatment, thereby offering much-improved aesthetic results through holistic methodologies. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



Medtronic

Impact Cryotherapy

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Brymill Cryogenic System.

Metrum Cyroflex

CooperSurgical Inc

CryoConcept LP

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Healthcare Technologies US Cryotherapy

Scope of the Report

Therapy Type



Ice Pack Therapy

Cold Immersion

Whole Body Therapy Partial Body Therapy

By Machine Type



Sauna

Chamber Localized Unit

By Chemical



Liquid Nitrogen

Aron Gas Liquid Nitrous Oxide

By Application



Sports Injuries Cryoablation

By End-User



Hospitals & Clinics Fitness and Sports Center

By Geography



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand Taiwan

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Cryotherapy Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900