Global Paperboard Packaging Market Set For 6.5% Growth, Reaching $275.43 Billion By 2028

The paperboard packaging market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $204.13 billion in 2023 to $214.41 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth during the historical period is largely driven by the demand for sustainable packaging, a transition from plastic to paperboard, brand preference for environmentally friendly packaging, regulatory changes, and the cost-effectiveness of paperboard.

Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size : What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The paperboard packaging market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $275.43 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by an increase in convenience packaging, heightened product protection requirements, health and safety considerations, customization and branding needs, and cost-effectiveness.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Paperboard Packaging Market?

The expanding e-commerce sector is projected to drive the growth of the paperboard packaging market in the future. E-commerce involves the online purchase and sale of goods and services. As this sector grows, the increased focus on minimizing environmental impact has made paperboard an appealing option, due to its renewable and biodegradable characteristics that align with the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Paperboard Packaging Market?

Key players in the paperboard packaging market include WestRock Company, The International Paper Company, RockTenn Company, Georgia Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Amcor Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, DS Smith plc, Mondi plc, Graphic Packaging International LLC, ITC Limited, Packaging Corporation of America, Sappi Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Rengo Co Ltd., Evergreen Packaging Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Paperboard Packaging Market Size?

Key players in the paperboard packaging market are creating innovative products, including sustainable paperboard packaging, to cater to larger customer bases, boost sales, and enhance revenue. Sustainable paperboard packaging involves employing environmentally friendly and socially responsible practices throughout the production, use, and disposal of paperboard materials used for packaging.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Paperboard Packaging Market?

1) By Type: Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper

2) By Grade: Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK), White Lined Chipboard (WLC), Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper, Other Grades

3) By Raw Material: Fresh source, Recycled waste paper

4) By End-User Industry: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Household Care, Electrical Products, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Paperboard Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Paperboard Packaging Market?

Paperboard packaging is a type of packaging that utilizes paperboards, which are the primary materials for producing containers such as folding cartons and paper cups, with coated boards making up the majority. This packaging provides users with convenient storage and functional options that are attractive and easy to handle. It is more widely used and accepted than plastic containers for several reasons, benefiting both the end-user and the environment.

