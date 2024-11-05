From NEMT To Homecare: The Team Behind Routegenie Launches Jiris To Revolutionize Homecare Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jiris homecare software logo

The team behind RouteGenie has launched Jiris, an AI-powered homecare management designed to streamline operations and enhance patient care.

MIAMI, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The creators of RouteGenie , the leading non-emergency medical (NEMT) software, are proud to announce the launch of Jiris , an AI-powered homecare management platform designed to streamline operations and enhance patient care.Leveraging their extensive experience in healthcare technology, the team aims to address the unique challenges faced by homecare providers.A Legacy of InnovationThe journey began with RouteGenie, developed to optimize the operations of their own NEMT company. Facing a lack of comprehensive software solutions, the team created an all-encompassing platform that has become the #1 dispatching, scheduling, and billing solution for numerous medical transportation businesses across the USA.Introducing Jiris: AI-Powered Homecare ManagementBuilding on this success, the team turned their attention to the homecare industry, recognizing similar operational challenges. Jiris was developed to digitize workflows, increase efficiency, and provide a single online platform for homecare businesses. The software offers comprehensive features, including scheduling, electronic visit verification, caregiver management, payroll solutions, etc.AI Assistant for Enhanced EfficiencyJiris goes a step further by incorporating an AI assistant to assist users with software navigation and provide insights into business key performance indicators (KPIs). This feature enables instant data search, performance insights, predictive analytics, and data analysis, empowering homecare providers to make informed decisions.Enhanced HR and Payroll ManagementUnderstanding that people are the most valuable resource, Jiris automates background checks, manages certifications, and integrates payroll with ease. The platform efficiently manages certifications, offers seamless payroll integration, tracks and vets job candidates, and ensures compliance and staff efficiency.User-Friendly and SecureThe platform ensures HIPAA compliance, automatic visit scheduling, streamlined coordination between staff and patients, and automatic visit reminders. It also offers enhanced HR and payroll features, including efficient certification management, seamless payroll integration, and compliance tracking. Clients and caregivers have access to dedicated apps, facilitating secure communication, schedule management, and compliance with electronic visit verification (EVV) regulations.About JirisJiris is a comprehensive homecare software platform developed by homecare business owners for homecare business owners. It aims to increase efficiency, improve communication, and synchronize patient care between caregivers, clients, and office staff. With an intuitive platform, Jiris streamlines daily operations, automates routine processes, and reduces communication errors.For more information, visit jiris.

