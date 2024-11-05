Russia Posed To Discredit Sandu's Election Victory In Moldova - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian and pro-Kremlin agents launched an information operation to discredit the election victory of the incumbent President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

That's according to the ISW report, seen by Ukrinform.

"Russian and pro-Kremlin actors launched an information operation on November 4 to discredit incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu's victory in the Moldovan presidential elections," the report says.

In particular, the Moldovan Socialist Party called Sanda an "illegitimate president". Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor, who is affiliated with Russia, told the Russian state-run TV channel "Rossiya-24" that the Moldovan opposition has "evidence" of massive falsifications in favor of Sandu.

The pro-Kremlin former president of Moldova Igor Dodon told TASS that Sandu won only thanks to the votes of the Moldovan diaspora.

According to ISW, the Russian information space, including Russian milbloggers, echoed the words of the pro-Russian Moldovan opposition claiming that Moldovan elections were controlled by 'European bureaucrats' and that Moldovans had no agency in determining the outcome of the elections.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Central Election Commission of Moldova processed 100% of the ballots in the runoff of the presidential elections held on November 3. Incumbent Maia Sandu won over 55% of the vote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Sandu on her victory.

