IBA Poland Enters Partnership With IBM Ireland

IBA Poland signed a partnership agreement with IBM Ireland Product Distribution

- Pawel Ciesielski, Managing Director at IBA Poland, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IBA Poland announced a major milestone by signing a partnership agreement with IBM Ireland Product Distribution Limited. Effective from October 16, the two-year contract positions IBA Poland as an authorized software reseller in 35 countries, including Poland.This agreement marks a significant step forward for IBA Poland, allowing it to participate in a variety of IBM partnership programs and access a host of new benefits. As part of this collaboration, IBA Poland is able to leverage IBM's cloud credits, marketing support, and technical expert engagement to enhance its solutions and drive growth.KEY BENEFITS.Cloud Credits: IBA Poland has access to IBM's unified cloud platform that offers over 200 industry-leading products and services. These cloud credits empower IBA Poland to develop innovative solutions that deliver enhanced value to its clients..Marketing Demand Engine Support: With IBM's automated marketing platform and partner marketing kits, IBA Poland can generate demand and benefit from advanced lead-sharing tools, boosting their visibility and sales opportunities in Poland and beyond..Technical Expertise: The partnership opens the door for IBA Poland's team to collaborate with experts from IBM's Build Lab, gaining insights and guidance as they develop and fine-tune their software solutions.Additionally, IBA Poland's employees will have access to IBM's Learning & Education Hub and the IBM Software Access Catalog, further enhancing their expertise and ability to support clients with advanced technologies.IBA Poland is also benefiting from IBA Group 's existing status as an IBM Gold Business Partner, which offers a solid foundation for this new agreement. This prestigious designation allows IBA Poland to market and sell a wide array of IBM's software platforms and services. With support from Ingram Micro SP. Z O. O. as IBM's software distributor, the partnership further strengthens IBA Poland's position in the tech industry, enabling the company to deliver innovative IBM solutions to its customers across a variety of sectors.Joining forces with IBM, IBA Poland is poised to unlock new growth opportunities, enhance its service offerings, and deepen its expertise, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving software market.

