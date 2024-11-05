Referendum On Constitutional Amendments Represents Extraordinary Moment In Qatar's Modern History: QNA DG

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi affirmed that Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's call to all citizens to participate in a public on the constitutional amendments to the permanent of the State of Qatar on Tuesday is a landmark and extraordinary moment in the modern history of the State of Qatar.

He added that this call underscores the insightful vision of the wise leadership of this country to achieve the supreme interests of the homeland and its citizens, emphasizing that the public referendum represents another critical step toward fostering popular participation, thereby offering community members the opportunity to express their opinions on laws that influence their lives in a way that enhances transparency and accountability.

He highlighted that the referendum expresses the State of Qatar's commitment to bolstering popular participation in taking fateful decisions and a critical step toward empowering the citizens to express their opinions, something that would definitely strengthen confidence among the government and the community, stating that it is a golden opportunity to advance the political life and achieve the aspirations of the people of Qatar toward a better future.

The Director-General of QNA indicated that the referendum is a crucial mechanism for expressing the people's will and their right to participate in decision-making in a way that consolidates the principle of popular participation and allows citizens to vote on critical issues that have a direct impact on their lives.

He pointed out that voting on the constitutional amendments is a right and a duty of all male and female citizens who have reached voting age, adding that the voting process strengthens the bonds between the government and the community and provides an opportunity for the people to express their aspirations for the country's crucial matters.