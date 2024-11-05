Father Amir Casts Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum
Doha, Qatar: The Father Amir HH sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani participated in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.
His Highness cast his vote on Tuesday morning in the 4th Committee's headquarters in the multi-purpose hall at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
