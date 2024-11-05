Humanitarian situation in northern Gaza Strip reaches point of catastrophe

(MENAFN) The humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip has reached a point of catastrophe as Israeli forces intensify their military operations and enforce a suffocating blockade. Over the past weeks, thousands of Palestinian civilians have been trapped in the region, unable to receive vital humanitarian aid. The ongoing blockade has become a form of collective punishment, blocking 3,800 trucks carrying essential supplies like food, medicine, and water from reaching the area. As a result, an already desperate situation has been exacerbated, and a growing number of people are facing severe shortages of food and basic necessities.



The Israeli government’s tactics go beyond mere blockade and supply restrictions; they are actively pursuing a policy of systematic starvation. Nearly 400,000 Palestinians, including more than 100,000 children, are being deprived of life-sustaining resources. This deliberate attempt to starve the population is part of a broader strategy aimed at compelling mass displacement. By preventing access to essential goods and services, Israel is pushing these communities into an untenable situation, hoping to force them to leave their homes. Despite this brutal strategy, the Palestinians remain resolute, refusing to abandon their land, which they have clung to for generations.



To further its goals of annexation and forced displacement, Israeli forces have escalated their military campaign in northern Gaza. Just days ago, a fresh wave of airstrikes hit several densely populated areas, including Beit Lahiya and the Jabalia refugee camp, resulting in catastrophic loss of life. The airstrikes were followed by targeted drone attacks and bombardments from military vehicles stationed along Gaza’s northern border, intensifying the destruction in these already devastated areas. In one of the most violent phases of the ongoing assault, dozens of Palestinians were killed, and hundreds more were injured.



The extent of the destruction in northern Gaza is staggering. For nearly a month, Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive, using air, sea, and ground forces to pummel Gaza’s northern regions. Key areas like Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun have borne the brunt of these attacks. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, and thousands of homes have been destroyed. In addition to the heavy toll on human life—over 1,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,000 injured—critical infrastructure has been obliterated. Water, sewage, and road networks have been destroyed, making daily survival increasingly difficult for the people of Gaza.

