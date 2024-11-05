UN Security Council engages in closed-door negotiations on new draft resolution aimed at halting ongoing violence in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council is currently engaged in closed-door negotiations on a new draft resolution aimed at halting the ongoing violence in Gaza. According to *Al Jazeera Net*, the new resolution seeks to establish a permanent ceasefire in the region while addressing the critical humanitarian needs of civilians caught in the conflict. These behind-the-scenes discussions reflect growing international pressure to find a sustainable solution to the crisis in Gaza, which has led to significant loss of life and widespread suffering.



The new draft resolution builds on the framework outlined by UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which was passed in June 2024. Initially proposed by the United States, Resolution 2735 calls for a permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the exchange of prisoners, and the return of displaced Palestinians. It also includes provisions for the reconstruction of Gaza and rejects any attempts to alter the demographic composition of the region. The new resolution seeks to reinforce these terms and ensure their full implementation, without delay or conditions.



One of the key priorities of the new draft resolution is the immediate and unrestricted access of humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilian population. The ongoing conflict has led to severe shortages of food, water, medical supplies, and basic services, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. The international community has voiced increasing concern over the blockades and military actions that have prevented aid from reaching those in need. The new resolution aims to address this by demanding that all parties allow immediate access to humanitarian supplies and services to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s population.



Hamas, the Islamist political and militant group that governs Gaza, has been involved in the ongoing discussions regarding the resolution. The group has called for international mediators to help ensure the implementation of the provisions outlined in Security Council Resolution 2735, particularly those related to prisoner exchanges and the return of displaced Palestinians. Hamas has also emphasized the need for Israel to comply fully with these terms, rather than imposing new conditions that could further complicate the situation. The group is pressing for a clear commitment from Israel to end the conflict and address the political issues that have fueled it.

