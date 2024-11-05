Israel's Chief of Staff calls on families of Israeli detainees held in Gaza to push for negotiated settlement

(MENAFN) Herzi Halevy, Israel's Chief of Staff, has recently called on the families of Israeli detainees held in Gaza to push for a negotiated settlement, suggesting that the Israeli should consider a prisoner exchange. According to reports from 12, Halevy acknowledged the military's significant achievements in the ongoing conflict, but emphasized the need for courage and pragmatism in making a deal to secure the return of detainees. His comments come at a time when the families of prisoners, as well as many in Israeli society, are increasingly frustrated with the government's approach to the situation in Gaza.



Despite Halevy's appeal, sources within the Israeli government suggest that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is steadfast in his refusal to end the war in Gaza in exchange for the return of Israeli prisoners. This position, which Netanyahu has maintained for several months, has drawn criticism from both domestic and international observers. Netanyahu's critics argue that the failure to meet the war's stated objectives—such as the dismantling of Hamas and the release of Israeli prisoners—has damaged the government's credibility and led to a deepening sense of disillusionment among the Israeli public.



Israeli officials estimate that 101 Israeli prisoners are currently being held in Gaza, while Hamas has claimed that dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting the strip. This ongoing loss of life has intensified calls for a resolution to the crisis, with many advocating for negotiations to secure a prisoner exchange deal.



In response to the deadlock, this week the families of the Israeli detainees held in Gaza have taken more active steps, urging Defense Minister Yoav Galant, government ministers, and the heads of Israel’s security agencies to take the negotiation process out of Netanyahu's hands. The families are pushing for a new initiative that would include a comprehensive Israeli proposal for a prisoner exchange, one that would be subject to a vote within the Israeli government. They contend that Netanyahu’s hardline stance has obstructed meaningful progress and led to a standstill in the negotiations.



The Authority for the Families of Israeli Prisoners in Gaza has also voiced strong opposition to what it perceives as a government-driven propaganda campaign against the idea of a prisoner swap. The families argue that Israeli authorities are deliberately misleading the public in order to undermine the possibility of an exchange deal. This has contributed to further frustration among the families and the wider Israeli public.

