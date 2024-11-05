Argentine President Swears In New Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- IANS) Buenos Aires, Nov 5 (IANS) Argentine President Javier Milei swore in Gerardo Werthein as his new Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President's office said in a statement.
Werthein, a 68-year-old veterinarian and businessman, has served as Argentina's ambassador to the United States since May, reports Xinhua news agency.
His predecessor, Diana Mondino, was removed from office by Milei on October 30.
Mondino's departure marks the fourth departure from Milei's cabinet since he took office in December last year.
