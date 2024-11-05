Deputy Amir Casts Vote In Referendum On Draft Constitutional Amendments
Date
11/5/2024 2:19:24 AM
Doha, Qatar: Deputy Amir His Highness sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the public referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar that began today at 7am.
His Highness cast his vote this morning at the fourth Committee in the multi-purpose hall at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
