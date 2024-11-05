Deputy Amir Casts Vote In Referendum On Draft Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Amir Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the public on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent of the State of Qatar that began today at 7am.

His Highness cast his vote this morning at the fourth Committee in the multi-purpose hall at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.



Shura Speaker urges citizens to participate in referendum today begins in referendum on 2024 draft constitutional amendments

