عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Amir Casts Vote In Referendum On Draft Constitutional Amendments

Deputy Amir Casts Vote In Referendum On Draft Constitutional Amendments


11/5/2024 2:19:24 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Amir His Highness sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the public referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar that began today at 7am.

His Highness cast his vote this morning at the fourth Committee in the multi-purpose hall at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Read Also
  • Shura Speaker urges citizens to participate in referendum today
  • voting begins in referendum on 2024 draft constitutional amendments

MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108851373


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search