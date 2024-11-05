QYH Launches Second Edition Of 'Youth At Hostel' International Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the international forum 'Youth at Hostel', organised by Qatar Youth Hostels (QYH) under the umbrella of the of Sports and Youth and in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), kicked off yesterday at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.

Running through November 7, the forum is attended by 22 young men and women from the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Italy, Sudan, Morocco, Bahrain, Egypt and Palestine, to work towards making recommendations on addressing the phenomenon of climate change and its effects on the world.

The team has worked hard to organise an exceptional version of this forum in a way that reflects Qatar Youth Hostels' commitment to its role in supporting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by including them in its annual activities and programmes, said Head of Public Relations and Communications at Qatar Youth Hostels, Abdullah Saeed noting that the forum seeks to empower sustainable development goals and consolidate environmental care.

The forum features several workshops with the participation of various governmental and private entities, including: the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Municipality, the National Planning Council, Qatar University, the International Youth Hostel Federation, AquaSports Company and Al Hedaya School for Boys with Special Needs-Al Mesila.

The forum organises tours for the participating delegations to introduce the archaeological, tourist and historical landmarks and sites to the Qatar National Museum, Souq Waqif, and the Museum of Islamic Art, in addition to a sea tour in Al Sanbouk and the Flag Square in the Old Doha Port.