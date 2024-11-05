Moph Launches Second Qatar National Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) has launched the second Qatar National Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plan (2024-2030).

This national plan was announced during the Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week 2024 scientific conference, recently held under the theme“Moving the Needle on Infection Prevention.”

The Action Plan is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance. It was developed in collaboration with members of the National Committee on Antimicrobial Resistance and the technical working groups within the governance framework of the National Antimicrobial Resistance Program, in addition to a consultant from the Infection Prevention and Control and Antimicrobial Resistance Program at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The second National Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plan serves as a strategic framework to address the threat of antimicrobial resistance. Its objectives include preserving the effectiveness of existing antimicrobials, ensuring sustainable potential to treat infections effectively, surveillance through the enhancement of data collection and analysis related to antimicrobial use and resistance patterns, as well as promoting best practices in infection prevention and control within healthcare settings and the community.

The objectives of the plan encompass research and development in the field of evolving new antibiotics, vaccines, and diagnostic tools. The plan aims to enhance education and awareness by increasing public and professional understanding of antimicrobial resistance and promoting responsible usage. It also employs a“One Health” approach, achieved through the implementation of the Qatar National Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plan, which follows the guidelines developed by the World Health Organization. This approach encourages collaboration and partnerships between various relevant sectors, including public health, animal health, agriculture, and the environment, to comprehensively address antimicrobial resistance.

The significance of the second National Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plan lies in addressing the global health threat of antimicrobial resistance, which poses a significant risk to global health by making infections harder to treat, leading to longer hospital stays, increased medical costs, and higher mortality rates.

The plan works on enhancing strategic coordination by providing an organised approach to unify efforts across different sectors, ensuring a coordinated response to the challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance. By setting specific objectives and actions, the National Action Plan prioritises resource allocation, guiding funding and research efforts effectively.

Additionally, it establishes clear standards and monitoring systems to assess progress, define responsibilities, and facilitate cooperation between stakeholders and decision-makers. Public awareness is also a crucial aspect, as the National Action Plan promotes educational campaigns that educate healthcare professionals and the public about the responsible use of antimicrobials, thereby encouraging behavioural changes that help combat resistance.

The National Action Plan, along with the“One Health” approach, establishes a comprehensive framework to address antimicrobial resistance, ultimately aiming to preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics and safeguard public health.