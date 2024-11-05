Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Set To Surge By 2030: Key Trends And Growth Drivers Unveiled

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Trends

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Expected to Reach $84.80 Billion by 2030

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Node, Component, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) industry size was valued at $8.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $84.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.44%. The North American region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:The emergence of edge-AI technology allows moving many of the backend profiling AI capabilities to the phone itself. Smartphones with an AI combo, are one of the biggest trends in the market today. AI has several uses on a handheld device, though the benefits are limited initially. Several mobile manufacturing companies are competing to develop AI features for smartphones according to the needs of the users. For instance, Apple, Samsung, and Huawei have introduced smartphones with powerful AI chips that can perform up to 5 trillion operations per second and use significantly less power to accomplish tasks. With AI, these phones provide features from Face ID to augmented reality.Artificial Intelligence (AI) forms a key part of the engine behind the continued advancement of extended reality (XR). The AI technology gives mobile devices the ability to process and understand the 3D world, providing the platform for more engaging XR services. Also, with enhanced visual detection capability, an AI-powered camera enables smartphones to offer more enriching photography experiences, empowering users to capture their vision. In addition, AI technology is even used to improve photo quality, with an AI recognition of depth that enables digital image postproduction editing of blur and sharpness. As the smartphone market shifts from selling technology products to delivering compelling and personalized experiences, AI solutions running on smartphones will become an essential part of vendor roadmaps over the next two years.The prominent factors that impact the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market growth are the High demand for Artificial Intelligence in smartphones, growing demand for AI-capable processors, and rising investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. However, High pricing of artificial processors restricts the market growth. On the contrary, the emergence of edge computing is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to affect mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the forecast period.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market include,INTEL CORPORATIONSamsung ElectronicsQualcomm Technologies, Inc.MICROSOFT CORPORATIONMEDIATEK, INC.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei)Apple Inc.International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)NVIDIA CORPORATION.Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)The global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market share is segmented based on technology node, component, application, and region. By technology node, the market is classified into 20–28nm, 10nm, 7nm, and others. By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. Based on hardware, the market is sub-segmented into processor, memory, sensor, and others. Depending on the application, it is separated into smartphones, cameras, drones, automotive, robotics, AR/VR, and others.Region-wise, the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America region is projected to have the most significant increase in demand, as it provides a suitable environment for startups and SMEs, in terms of government regulations and compliance. The overall mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger footholdThe COVID-19 outbreak has positively as well as negatively affected major businesses worldwide by disrupting production cycles and supply chains across industries. The smartphone industry has faced some challenges in eradicating the pandemic, as the number of infections shows no signs of subsiding. Half of the world is currently facing a second wave of the pandemic.The slowdown in production by OEMs and the reduction in demand for mobile devices and other electronic devices has slightly pulled down the market for mobile artificial intelligence (AI). However, as vaccines roll out across the globe and the pandemic situation is better controlled, especially in North America and Europe. This would boost the recovery of growth for the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market revenue .Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings Of The Study- In 2020, the 20–28nm segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 30.81% during the forecast period.- The smartphone segment accounted for more than 35% of the global market share in 2020.- The robotics segment witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The UK was the major shareholder in the European mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market revenue, accounting for approximately 26% share in 2020.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

