عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tajikistan Pres. Leaves Kuwait After Official Visit


11/5/2024 2:08:28 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Tuesday, concluding a three-day official visit.
He was seen off at the airport by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and head of the accompanying honorary mission Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abualhasan. (end)
ahm





MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108851285


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search