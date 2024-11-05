Tajikistan Pres. Leaves Kuwait After Official Visit
KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Tuesday, concluding a three-day official visit.
He was seen off at the airport by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and head of the accompanying honorary mission Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abualhasan. (end)
