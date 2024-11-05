Tajikistan Pres. Leaves Kuwait After Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Tuesday, concluding a three-day official visit. He was seen off at the airport by of Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak and head of the accompanying honorary mission Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abualhasan. (end) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.