BSF Trooper Found Dead In Rented Accommodation In Jammu
Date
11/5/2024 2:07:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his rented accommodation here on Monday, officials said.
Nitish Kumar (33), a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his room at the Paloura locality in the outskirts of the city, they said.
The officials said Kumar, posted at the Jammu headquarters of the BSF, was putting up at the private accommodation, along with his wife and their minor child.
A Police team shifted the body to the government Medical College hospital for post-mortem examination, they said, adding that inquest proceedings were initiated to ascertain the cause of death.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the jawan hanged himself, the officials said.
