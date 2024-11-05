Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Who Won The Monday Test?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The four-day collections of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reveal how each performed over their opening weekend and the following Monday.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 1

Both films started strong, but Singham Again outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Day 1. Singham Again earned ₹43.5 crore on its release day, surpassing the ₹35.5 crore collected by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This initial lead gave Singham Again a head start in the box office race.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 2

The Anees Bazmee directorial experienced a slight increase in collections, reaching ₹37 crore with a 4.23% rise. Meanwhile, Singham Again saw a small dip of 2.30%, bringing in ₹42.5 crore. Despite this decline, Singham Again maintained a higher daily collection than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 3

Both films saw declines on Sunday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 dropped to ₹33.5 crore (a 9.46% decrease), while the Rohit Shetty directorial saw a steeper drop of 15.88%, collecting ₹35.75 crore. Although the movie had a larger decline, it still maintained its lead over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Day 3.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 4

According to early estimates, both films recorded the same earnings of ₹17.5 crore by Monday. This equal figure on Day 4 suggests a similar level of audience interest as the weekend excitement levelled off.

Over the first four days, Singham Again accumulated a total of ₹139.25 crore net at the domestic box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 totalled ₹123.50 crore net in India.