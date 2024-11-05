'Tonight, We Finish As We Started - With Optimism...,' Says Kamala Harris Winding Up Her 107-Day US Presidential Campaign

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: Vice President Harris delivered her final speech to voters in Philadelphia on Monday night – hours before open in her neck-and-neck fight in the US Presidential Election against Donald Trump. Philadelphia is the largest city of Pennsylvania, one of the seven key swing states in US Presidential race.



"The momentum is on our side. Tonight, then, we finish as we started – with optimism, with energy, with joy," Harris told the crowd, predicting one of the closest in US history, according to news agency reports.

Harris took part in five campaign stops in Pennsylvania, including two cities where Trump also visited, Reading and Pittsburgh. She ended the day in Philadelphia with a star-studded event at the 'Rocky steps ' of the Philadelphia Museum of Art – the site of a famous scene from the movie 'Rocky.'

Despite enjoying the support of A-list celebrities including Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey , who addressed the Philadelphia crowd before the Democrat nominee took the stage, Harris called herself the underdog who like Rocky was ready to "climb to victory," the Reuters report said.

Harris ran a 107-day presidential campaign, which many say is the shortest in modern political history. The 60-year-old Harris jumped in the fray after President Joe Biden decided to opt out.

“Philadelphia, you ready to do this? Are we ready to vote? Are we ready to win?” Harris asked the crowd.

Opinion polls show Trump, 78, and Harris in a close contest. The winner may not be known for days after Tuesday's vote, though Trump has already signaled that he will attempt to fight any defeat, as he did in 2020 when Democrat Joe Biden defeated him.