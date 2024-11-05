Wikipedia Under Centre's Scrutiny For Complaints Of Biased And Inaccurate Information
Date
11/5/2024 2:00:33 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Centre, on Tuesday, issued a notice to Wikipedia highlighting multiple complaints regarding biased and inaccurate information on the platform. In its notice, the government questioned why Wikipedia should not be considered a publisher, rather than an intermediary, when taking action against such content.
Keep checking for more updates
MENAFN05112024007365015876ID1108851247
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.