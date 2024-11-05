Amiri Naval Forces Inaugurates Maritime Exercise

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amiri Naval Forces inaugurated the International Joint Maritime Exercise Al Salam 1, 2024, under the patronage of Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Qatar H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

The naval forces of the US, UK, France, and Italy are taking part in the exercise. The exercise aims to raise the level of the Amiri Naval Forces in all specialties and raise combat efficiency and readiness. The opening was attended by a number of senior commanders and officers of the Armed Forces.