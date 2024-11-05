Amiri Naval Forces Inaugurates Maritime Exercise
Date
11/5/2024 12:16:41 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amiri Naval Forces inaugurated the International Joint Maritime Exercise Al Salam 1, 2024, under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Qatar armed forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.
The naval forces of the US, UK, France, and Italy are taking part in the exercise. The exercise aims to raise the level of the Amiri Naval Forces in all specialties and raise combat efficiency and readiness. The opening was attended by a number of senior commanders and officers of the Armed Forces.
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108851163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.