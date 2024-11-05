Sandeep Marwah Meets Minister Of State L. Murugan To Discuss Media And Entertainment Initiatives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), had the distinguished honor of meeting Hon'ble Loganathan Murugan, of State for Parliamentary Affairs, of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to brief him on the various initiatives and activities of ICMEI.



During the meeting, Dr. Marwah shared the ICMEI's ongoing efforts to foster international collaboration in the fields of media and entertainment, highlighting the chamber's commitment to promoting global cultural exchange and its contributions toward expanding India's soft power on the world stage. The ICMEI, with its strong network and wide range of activities, has been instrumental in creating platforms for filmmakers, artists, and media professionals from different countries to collaborate and showcase their talent.



Dr. Marwah emphasized the chamber's recent initiatives that aim to boost the Indian media and entertainment industry, and discussed ICMEI's role in enhancing the exchange of creative content through film festivals, cultural events, and media partnerships globally. He also provided insights into the Indo-Film and Cultural Forums, which are helping to create bridges between India and several nations through the universal language of art and cinema.



Hon'ble Minister Murugan expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made by ICMEI to strengthen India's presence in the global media and entertainment industry.“The role of media and entertainment is not only to entertain but also to inform, educate, and connect cultures. ICMEI's initiatives align with our goals to enhance India's contribution to global media, and I commend Dr. Marwah for his leadership in this area,” said Minister Murugan.



The meeting also touched upon future plans for ICMEI's involvement in government initiatives aimed at promoting Indian culture and cinema abroad, and enhancing the growth of India's media industries through skill development, collaboration, and innovation.



“It was a great pleasure and an honor to meet Hon'ble Minister Loganathan Murugan and share the vision and activities of ICMEI. His support is invaluable as we continue to contribute to India's growing influence in the global media and entertainment landscape,” said Dr. Marwah, expressing his gratitude.



ICMEI continues to play a pivotal role in promoting India's creative industries worldwide, ensuring that the country's rich heritage in media and arts is recognized and celebrated on international platforms.



