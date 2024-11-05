TOTO India Doubles WASHLET Sales In Just Three Years

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 5 November 2024: TOTO, the global leader in sanitaryware innovation, is proud to announce that its WASHLET product segment has reached a significant milestone of 60 million units sold worldwide and is continuing its ascending momentum globally. Led by the tremendous surge in growth from India post-COVID-19, TOTO India has recorded a 2X growth in WASHLET units sold in the last three years; cementing its emergence as one of the brand's key markets worldwide. A registered trademark by TOTO LTD; the WASHLET is an electronic bidet with smart features such as heated seats, self-cleaning wands, automatic lid opening and closing, dryer & deodorization to name a few.



Reflecting the growing demand for hygienic and luxurious bathroom solutions as Indian consumers prioritize personal wellness and comfort, the strategic focus on continuing to promote the WASHLET product segment in India has been justified in the rapidly evolving sanitaryware market. Underscoring the increased emphasis on personal hygiene and wellness across the globe, TOTO India has also witnessed remarkable growth, driven by a renewed focus on hygiene solutions in both residential and public spaces.



Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Shiozawa Kazuyuki, Managing Director, TOTO India, said, "Since 2021, we have observed phenomenal growth in the WASHLET product segment, particularly in India where hygiene standards have become a key priority for consumers. Our sales figures clearly reflect the increasing demand for premium bathroom solutions, and we are proud to see that our innovation is playing a significant role in enhancing daily wellness for users across the country. The past three years have been transformative for the brand in India, and we are excited to continue expanding our presence with a focus on promoting hygiene and wellness."



Since its inception in 1980, the TOTO WASHLET has revolutionized hygiene habits by replacing traditional methods of cleansing with advanced, intelligent features. The WASHLET offers warm water washing, air drying, and seat warming functions, setting a new standard in bathroom technology. In the post-pandemic era, the need for superior hygiene solutions has accelerated the adoption of the product segment in India, where consumers are increasingly seeking hygienic, technology-driven bathroom products. Presently the WASHLET features up to 400 components, that allow for functions such as deodorization, self-cleaning, and customizable cleansing settings for the consumer.



Across the APAC region, the demand for advanced hygiene technologies has surged, with consumers gravitating towards products that prioritize cleanliness, wellness, and luxury. In addition to its strong performance in India, the brand has seen similar growth trends across other APAC markets. Blending advanced technology and luxurious comfort seamlessly, the brand is perfectly positioned to meet these evolving consumer needs, driving the shift towards premiumization in the sanitaryware industry.



As TOTO continues to innovate, it remains committed to promoting wellness and sustainability through its products, further solidifying its leadership in both technology and design globally.





About TOTO India



TOTO India Industries Pvt. Ltd. is one of the group companies of the TOTO Global Group. TOTO India's corporate office is located in Mumbai and it's Halol, Gujarat plant has completed 10 years in India.



The trade network of TOTO is spread across India and have been committed to provide world class sanitary ware solutions such as toilets, faucets, bathtubs, and showers, all characterized by elegant design and superior functionality.



TOTO is a globally renowned leader in the sanitary ware industry, known for its innovation and high-quality products. TOTO has revolutionized bathrooms with advanced technologies such as the WASHLET, an integrated toilet and bidet system that offers unparalleled hygiene and comfort. The company's commitment to sustainability is evident in their eco-friendly designs and water-saving features. With a strong emphasis on research and development, TOTO continues to set industry standards and enhance the bathroom experience worldwide.





About TOTO



TOTO Group which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest bathroom fixtures and fittings manufacturer, with \702 (Japanese Yen) billion in annual sales (April 2023 to March 2024). For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Today, the company maintains 35,027 employees in 17 countries and owns manufacturing facilities around the world. Guided by its corporate philosophy, the TOTO Global Group strives to create a great company trusted by people worldwide, which contributes to the betterment of society. Dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's needs for comfort, beauty, and performance, TOTO is the sole plumbing manufacturer to maintain a research and development center devoted to universal design, advanced science, and technology.

Company :-msl

User :- Bhakti Thorat

Email :...