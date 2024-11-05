Alphapoint Global Launches Liquidity As A Service With Market Maker Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Turnkey Global Liquidity Solution Enhances the Trading Experience and Provides a Competitive Edge for Exchanges Worldwide

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

AlphaPoint Global, S.A. de C.V. (APG) , the liquidity for exchange customers, announced it is launching Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) at the Singapore Fintech Festival , November 6-8, 2024.

AlphaPoint Global's LaaS offering is a powerful algorithmic making solution built to integrate seamlessly with an exchange's API. The solution will support a broad range of cryptocurrencies and specialized tokens, which are growing as a result of Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization.

APG boasts a veteran team with deep industry knowledge of liquidity solutions for small and growing exchanges worldwide. APG LaaS solution seeks to optimize

trading volumes with attractive spreads, enhancing the overall trading experience.

"Liquidity has been one of the biggest challenges for exchanges, especially as they expand into newly created tokens for Real World Assets," said Alex Davidoff, President, AlphaPoint Global. "Since our inception, AlphaPoint Global has a track record as a market maker for digital asset exchanges. Now we are offering a streamlined, turnkey Liquidity as a Service solution that seeks to greatly enhance the trading experience for customers, even in times of high volatility and high user engagement."

Key Benefits for Exchanges:



Improved Trading Experience: Offering a liquid market with attractive spreads and instant order matching attracts more traders to exchange platforms, ultimately increasing trading volumes and user engagement.

Greater Market Depth: Creates deeper order books, providing users with confidence that their trades can be executed efficiently, even in times of high volatility. Competitive Edge: Providing liquidity for a wide range of digital assets sourced from a highly-available partner network of liquidity providers and exchanges.

Unlock Liquidity with These Core Capabilities



API Integration: LaaS solution integrates directly with an exchange via API using protocols like FIX, Binary, Websocket, and REST to rapidly synchronize without interruptions to trading operations.

Flexible Customization: Tailored liquidity solutions to meet an exchange's specific requirements, ensuring a suitable ideal fit with token offerings and the overall business model. Synthetic Order Book: Simplifies trading on an exchange's platform by facilitating smooth trade executions. APG creates virtual liquidity, making it easier to match and fill orders in real-time, even for less liquid markets. APG offers tradable assets such as Inverse Crypto, Baskets, and Multiplier asset categories.

To learn more about AlphaPoint Global Liquidity as a Service contact: [email protected]



About AlphaPoint Global S.A. de C.V. (APG)

AlphaPoint Global

provides liquidity solutions to the cryptocurrency market, helping exchanges and institutions access deep, reliable liquidity. AlphaPoint Global seeks to ensure seamless trade execution across a wide range of digital assets by offering a sophisticated, algorithmic market-making solution designed to integrate effortlessly with exchange APIs. AlphaPoint Global's services support a broad array of cryptocurrencies and specialized tokens, enabling exchanges to optimize trading volumes and minimize spreads, enhancing the overall trading experience. For more information, visit apglobal .

Disclaimer and other important information regarding the content (including any products and services) described herein

The content provided herein is for informational purposes only. No content provided herein shall be deemed as an offer of services or products from AlphaPoint Global, S.A. de C.V. or any of its affiliates (collectively, "APG") or as an offer to purchase or sell or as the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell securities, futures, options, or any other investment product. APG disclaims all liabilities regarding the content herein and any use thereof that could be made by any person.



Media Contact:

Alex Davidoff

President

AlphaPoint Global

[email protected]



