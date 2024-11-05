US Election 2024: 'Will Put Tariff On Mexico, China To Stop Flow Of Fentanyl Into United States,' Says Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) During a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, presidential candidate Donald warned that, if elected, he would impose tariffs on Mexico and China unless both countries took action to halt the flow of fentanyl into the United States .

Also Read: US Election 2024 LIVE Updates

As reported by Reuters, Trump stated that he would swiftly address drug trafficking along the southern U.S. border with Mexico and use tariffs as a tool to enforce this crackdown.

“We will immediately stop the drugs pouring across our border,” he said.

Trump said he would impose tariffs on goods from Mexico of 25% and would do the“same thing to China” for exporting fentanyl to Mexico.

Also Read: US Election 2024: Why US Presidential poll results may be delayed beyond November 5?

“Every damn thing that they sell into the United States is going to have like a 25% (tariff) until they stop drugs from coming in. And let me tell you something, those drugs will stop so damn fast that your head will spin,” Trump said.

Trump, at his rally, also spoke extensively about his pledge for the mass deportation of migrants from the United States if he is elected.



(With inputs from Reuters)